FREDERICK, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Frederick, Maryland Tuesday afternoon.

The victim walked into Frederick Memorial Hospital after the shooting in the 300 block of Heather Ridge Drive. The victim has not been identified at this time.

No other injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.

A suspect description has not been released.

A local elementary school was put on lockdown, but that has been lifted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

