Personal information may be released online after cyberattack hits Prince George's County Public Schools

Officials continue to search for the people responsible for the attack more than a week later.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Thousands of user accounts were impacted after a cyberattack hit the Prince George's County Public Schools computer network earlier this month. Now, the school district is warning that some of that stolen personal information may be released online by those responsible for the hit.

The cyberattack happened on August 14 and impacted around 4,500 accounts out of 180,000, according to the school district.

"We have worked diligently to restore our systems to operability as quickly as possible, and we are investigating the incident with outside cybersecurity and forensic specialists," said Superintendent Millard House !!.

Unfortunately, House says those same people may soon release the personal information stolen during the cyber attack. What exactly that "personal information" is, is not clear.

"While we now know that this may include identification details, we do not yet know the full extent of information relating to you, or to others, that may be affected," House explained.

The school district is working to review the compromised data to identify any sensitive information. Once that is done, officials plan to notify those whose information may have been taken. However, that review is expected to take several weeks.

House is urging people to take precautions, just in case.

"It is extremely important that we take appropriate steps to secure your confidential information."

The school district is offering access to free credit monitoring and identity protection services through Experian in an effort to help people guard against potential misuse of personal information. Information on how to sign up is planned to be announced soon.

