Motorcycle crash leaves person stuck under dump truck, road closed in Montgomery Co.

The crash happened on Ridge Road near Hawkes Road (Route 27) in the area of Cedar Grove Elementary School.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person was hospitalized after getting stuck under a dump truck during a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

According to tweets from Pete Piringer, a spokesman from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the crash happened on Ridge Road near Hawkes Road (Route 27) in the area of Cedar Grove Elementary School.

There is no word on what happened in the moments leading up to the crash but when first responders arrived, they found a person and motorcycle stuck under a dump truck.

Traffic was closed in both directions at Hawkes Road while crews worked to free the person. As of 5:17 p.m., the person was rescued from under the truck and taken to an area hospital for help. There is no word on the person's condition at this time.

