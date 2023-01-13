1 person taken to hospital following apartment fire in Montgomery Co.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment building.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BETHESDA, Md. — Several people were rescued and one person was taken to an area hospital following a Bethesda apartment fire Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of West Lake Drive near Arizona Circle.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the apartment building.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says the building does not appear to have sprinklers.

Several residents were rescued from a balcony and were let down with a ladder.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital for help, while others are being examined at the building due to smoke exposure.

The fire has since been brought under control. There is no word on what may have started the fire at this time.

The apartment building is directly across the street from Montgomery Mall.

Westlake Drive is closed between Westlake Terrace and Democracy Boulevard as crews work the scene.

WATCH NEXT: Body found after Fairfax County house fire