x
Maryland

Man trapped in Popeyes Ductwork taken to hospital

Prince George's County Police said they were sent to the restaurant just before 8 a.m. for a breaking and entering call. A man was stuck in the ventilation shaft.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police and firefighters spent nearly two hours Saturday morning trying to free a man trapped in the ductwork at a Popeyes restaurant in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.

At 7:53 a.m., Prince George's County Police officers received a breaking and entering call at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road. According to Mike Yourishin, spokesman for the Prince George's County Fire Department, first responders found a man stuck in a ventilation shaft of the restaurant. 

By 9:40 a.m. the man had been extricated and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Yourishin said he had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. 

No additional details have been given about the man's identity. 

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom. 

