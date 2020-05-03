POINT OF ROCKS, Md. — A person has been struck by a freight train Thursday morning in Frederick County, and it's impacting MARC trains, Maryland State Police said.

A woman was struck by a freight train just before 8 a.m. near the Point of Rocks Station, police said. Troopers were called to the scene to investigate.

The victim, only identified as woman, was taken to a hospital. Her condition and the extent of injuries is not known at this time.

The Maryland Transit Association said the MARC Brunswick Line Train 880 that departed at 7:45 a.m. is holding west of Point of Rocks due to the police activity. At around 8:50 a.m. MTA said that the MARC Brunswick Line Train 880 has been canceled Thursday due to the ongoing police activity.

No further details were immediately available.

