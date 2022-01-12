x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Person killed in house fire in Frederick County

It took 50 firefighters about 75 minutes to put out the single house fire, officials said.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A house fire claimed the life of at least one person in Frederick County, Maryland Wednesday evening.

According to a release from Frederick County, the fire started just before 7 p.m. in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road. When crews arrived, the flames had fully engulfed the home. 

Crews began trying to knock down the fire and search for a resident who was unaccounted for.

More crews were requested and officials say it took approximately 50 firefighters from Frederick and Washington counties more than an hour to get the flames under control.

Officials confirmed with WUSA9 that one person has died following the fire. Who that person is and how they died has not been released. Crews are working to investigate the cause of the fire.

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: CDC recommends rapid test 5 days after exposure to COVID-19

500 million will soon be distributed to Americans.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Arlington County Schools ease COVID protocols after pressure from parents