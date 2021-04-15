Person in Frederick Co. impersonating law enforcement, sheriff's office says

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office was alerted of the wanna-be law enforcement person after receiving numerous calls in March and April.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A police impersonator in the Frederick County area has been making illegal traffic stops for the past two months, Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said.

They said in a recent encounter on April 11 around 6 p.m., the cop impersonator conducted a traffic stop in a black SUV with a single blue LED light bar.

The driver the "officer" pulled over told FCSO that the fake officer approached his car and did not identify himself. The driver said the "officer" then asked him if there were narcotics, guns, or bombs in his vehicle. After telling the impersonator that he did not have any of those items except for prescription pills, the driver said the "officer" asked for the pills and demanded the driver provide identification. The driver said he handed over the pills and asked the “officer” for his identification. The said “officer” went back to his SUV with the prescription pills and sped away in his vehicle, the driver told FCSO.

Police said, the unidentified driver the fake cop pulled over described the "officer" as wearing "khaki pants, a black hoodie, black baseball cap, black face covering, and a black tactical vest without any agency identifier on it." The driver also told police that the fake officer was a stocky man with hair and southern accent.

After that incident in Frederick County, Brunswick Police Department officers said they responded to a similar call with a black SUV that matched the description of the impersonator and his vehicle.

Police are now asking residents to be vigilant and have provided tips to drivers if they encounter a similar situation:

If it is dark outside, pull over in a well-lit area

Look for a uniform and if the officer is in plain clothes, look for some sort of agency identifier

If there is no agency identifier, politely ask the officer for their proper identification

If they don’t provide you the proper identification, ask if you can contact the police dispatch center to verify the stop. For FCSO that number is 301-600-1046

Pay attention to what the officer is asking for (license, registration, proof of insurance)

Don’t get out of the vehicle, unless the officer is verified and has asked you to do so

Lastly trust your instinct, if the stop feels “off,” then contact the FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 or 911.

Throughout March and April, FCSO deputies and Brunswick PD officers have responded to calls of a police impersonator making illegal traffic stops throughout the county.



