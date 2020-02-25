ROCKVILLE, Md. — Rescuers freed a person who was trapped under a train in Rockville early Tuesday morning, but the incident is causing major delays on the Red Line.

The accident was reported shortly before 5:50 a.m. at the Rockville Metro Station at 250 Rockvilke Pike in Rockville, officials said.

A woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The injured woman is a trespasser, Metro Transit Police said. The incident did not happen at a station and resulted from the woman climbing fence, police said. There are no pedestrian crossings anywhere on Metro, police said.

All the passengers on the train that hit the person were safely offloaded at the Rockville platform at 7:06 a.m., officials said. There were no injuries or concerns reported among those on the train.

Metro officials said there are residual delays in both directions on the Red Line. Trains were single tracking between Shady Grove and Twinbrook for a short time where the person was struck.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Metro officials said all trains were operating between Glenmont and Shady Grove.

