Person dead after being hit by car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a car in Landover Hills, Maryland Sunday morning.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, officers were called to the 6600 block of Annapolis Road around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the car was going westbound on Annapolis Road when the driver struck a pedestrian in the street.

The driver pulled over and remained on scene. A passenger was also in the car and neither was injured in the collision.

First responders arrived, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead in the road.

Investigators say they are working to identify the pedestrian so their family could be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 23-0017910.

