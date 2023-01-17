Pepco warns Maryland customers of potential outages as repairs are made to equipment damaged by November plane crash

Work to fix what was damaged in the crash started on Monday and is expected to finish in February.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Pepco issued a warning to Maryland customers about potential outages after starting repairs on equipment that was damaged by a plane crash in November.

On Nov. 27, 2022, officials say a plane crashed into a Pepco transmission tower and damaged overhead lines on an adjacent tower line near the Gaithersburg Airpark.

At the time, Pepco worked to help safely rescue the occupants of the plane, remove the plane from the tower, provide temporary repairs to the damage on the transmission lines and tower and restore power.

Since then, the utility company has put together a plan to permanently repair the damaged tower and overhead lines.

Customers could experience power outages as crews work on the repairs to the power lines that started Monday and are expected to be finished by Jan. 27.

Officials say the work to replace the damaged overhead lines is located on Pepco right-of-way between Montgomery Village Avenue and Fulks Farm Road in Montgomery Village and Gaithersburg. A helicopter will be used for some of the work involved in the replacement of the overhead lines.

Additionally, after the damaged overhead lines are replaced, Pepco will replace the upper half of the transmission tower that was damaged.

Officials say work the transmission tower is scheduled to begin Jan. 28 and end Feb. 8. The work to replace the damaged transmission tower section will be located on Pepco right-of-way next to Goshen Road in Gaithersburg.