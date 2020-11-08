Pedestrian struck, several lanes blocked near London Lane in Aspen Hill

Police say witnesses told them that the striking vehicle fled the scene.

ASPEN HILL, Md. — Some lanes are blocked on Bel Pre Road in Aspen Hill after a possible hit and run along the roadway, Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials said.

The hit and run incident happened in the 4100 block Bel Pre Road near Chesterfield Road and London Lane around 9 a.m., police said.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS crews are at the scene evaluating a critically injured pedestrian that was struck. They say the person suffered a traumatic injury.

The incident is an active investigation. Police and Fire and EMS crews are at the scene as roads remain blocked.

This story is developing.