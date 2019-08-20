ACCOKEEK, Md. — A pedestrian was struck by an off-duty Prince George's County police officer Tuesday morning, officials said.

An off-duty officer was making a left turn from Livingston Road onto northbound Maryland Route 210 at 8:07 a.m. when for reasons that remain under investigation struck a pedestrian who was crossing MD 210, officials said.

The man was flown to a hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening, police said.

Investigators are at scene attempting to establish the cause of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Prince George's County police.

WUSA9 has reported several accidents on the dangerous stretch of Indian Head Highway.

Earlier this year, four people were injured after a crash involving four vehicles. All of their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Late last year, three children died after in 3-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Indian Head Highway. Two adults were taken to the hospital after the crash, but expected to be OK.

Officials said 5-year-olds Alexander Mejia and Rosalie Mejia, and 1-year-old Isaac Mejia, all of Falls Church, Va. were trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene.

A grand jury has indicted a driver accused of killing three young children. Officials said he was speeding while heavily intoxicated.

