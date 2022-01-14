Cyclist hit by garbage truck in Montgomery County

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a garbage truck in Montgomery County Friday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

Photos from the scene showed a bike in the intersection.

Lanes in the area were blocked while authorities conducted their investigation. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led to the crash. It is not clear whether any charges will be filed.

Authorities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have promised to make improvements to increase pedestrian safety, but the National Road Safety Commission says it's up to all of us to take individual responsibility to remain safe as a pedestrian or a driver.

Some tips for staying safe:

If you're walking, take your headphones off and put your cell phone down.

Drivers, do not drive distracted

Never pass other vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There could be a person out of sight behind that car.