Pedestrian struck and killed while changing tire on I-495 in Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the College Park area on Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., troopers responded to the scene of the crash on the right shoulder of southbound I-495 in Prince George's County.

Initial investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota Highlander, later identified as Olumide Stephen, 55, of Washington, D.C., was outside of his car changing his right rear passenger side tire.

Police said Stephen had his hazard lights on at the time of the crash.

For reasons unknown and still under investigation, police say the driver of a black 2010 Toyota Prius ran off the road.

Police claim he traveled on to the southbound shoulder where he struck the rear of the Highlander and the 55-year-old man changing his tire.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS also responded to help.

The Maryland State Police Crash team continues the investigation.

Stephen was pronounced dead on scene.