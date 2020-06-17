Montgomery County mapping out neighborhood cut-throughs to improve safety

"People's Choice Paths" amounts to a large unofficial network for pedestrians that should be improved, planners say.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Do you have one of those little unofficial trails in your neighborhood that cut through no man's land to get you to a store, school or bus stop quicker?

In Montgomery County Maryland, professional planners have a term for those: People's Choice Paths.

An ambitious project to map all of them with an eye toward improving safety and quality of life has been launched by the Montgomery County Planning Department as part of its developing Pedestrian Master Plan.

In the first few weeks of mapping, citizens have added nearly 36 miles of previously unknown shortcuts to the official maps by using the county's new online interactive Pedestrian Shortcut Map, according to Eli Glazier, a transportation planning coordinator for Montgomery Planning.

"We've been hearing from people that it's great [we] want to improve sidewalks and crossings, but there are a ton of these other pedestrian connections that exist in neighborhoods that people access regularly that really need to be improved," Glazier said. "People say 'I'm walking through dirt, I'm walking through grass.' If we could make these connections safer and more comfortable I think a lot more people will use them."

In the future, county planners can work with developers, utilities and highway officials to improve the current "goat trails" that braid county neighborhoods, Glazier said.

"There may be safety concerns at night with poor lighting or a situation with a dirt path or a grass path that isn't accessible to people using wheelchairs," Glazier said. "So it's our goal to make it safer from a personal safety perspective, but also from an equity perspective with accessibility."