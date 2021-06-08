Pedestrian struck, killed on John Hanson Highway, lanes shut down

Maryland State Police are investigating what led up to the crash

BOWIE, Md. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of John Hanson Highway (Route 50) just east of Crain Highway (Route 301) early Tuesday morning. Two lanes of the highway are blocked while Maryland State Police investigate.

Maryland State Police College Park troopers told WUSA9 the crash happened around 4 a.m. The pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers have shut down two lanes of Route 50 for crash reconstruction, leaving the far left lane open to traffic, MSP said. Drivers in the area should expect delays and seek alternative routes while the investigation is underway.

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash, but they say the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

No details about the pedestrian have been released at this time.