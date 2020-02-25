ROCKVILLE, Md. — Rescuers freed a pedestrian who was trapped under a train in Rockville early Tuesday morning, but the incident is causing major delays on the Red Line.

The accident was reported shortly before 5:50 a.m. at the Rockville Metro Station at 250 Rockvilke Pike in Rockville, officials said.

A woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The injured woman is a trespasser, Metro Transit Police said. The incident did not happen at a station and resulted from the woman climbing fence, police said. There are no pedestrian crossings anywhere on Metro, police said.

Passengers on the train that was involved in the accident are being escorted back to the station on foot by police and fire crews. From there, they will continue their trip on another train on an opposite track, officials said.

