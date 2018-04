A man is dead after being struck by a car in Brandywine, Md., on Saturday.

Maryland State Police said troopers responded to the crash along US 301, near Berry Street around 9 p.m.

Police believe the man walked into the street and was struck by an oncoming car.

Police said alcohol may be have been a factor. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WUSA