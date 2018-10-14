MARYLAND -- A 31-year-old Pennsylvania woman died in North East, Maryland after being hit by a car on Saturday night.

Troopers from North East Barrack responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car in the area of eastbound Pulaski Highway, west of Mechanics Valley Road.

Police say a white 2015 silver Honda Odyssey, operated by 47-year-old Maryland resident Robert, was traveling eastbound on Route 40 when he struck Lauren Brusca at around 10:45 p.m.

Police say Brusca was crossing the roadway wearing dark clothing in an area with low lighting.

She was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where she died of her injuries early Sunday morning.

It is unclear is alcohol was a factor. The incident is under investigation.

