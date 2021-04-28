SAO: PGPD officer indicted after he allegedly assaulted 17-year-old boy in handcuffs

Officers at the scene reported the incident to their supervisors.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Prince George's County Police Department officer was indicted after an alleged assault incident that happened in October 2020, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced during a news conference Wednesday.

Braveboy said Corporal Wormuth encountered a 17-year-old boy outside in Suitland, Md. on Oct. 20, 2020. It is alleged that Wormuth grabbed the victim by the neck while he was in handcuffs and assaulted him.

Prince George's County Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said Wormuth then walked the victim to his cruiser and place him in his car.

Officers at the scene reported the incident to their supervisors, Braveboy added. The commanders then contacted the Internal Affairs Division.

Velez said PGPD officers are trained to speak up about wrongdoing. He said the department has a Duty To Intervene Policy and officers are very aware of the policy.

“I support and commend the officers who stepped forward to report this incident. I encourage and expect all officers who witness any potential wrongdoing to do the same,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

"Change starts within the men and women on the Prince George's County police force..." Braveboy said."When they see their fellow officer committing offenses they also have a duty to report."

Wormuth was suspended without pay within six days of the incident and the case was turned over to the State's Attorney's Office (SAO) for consideration of charges.

The victim in this incident was not charged following the arrest. There were no injuries reported. Braveboy said they continue to investigate the issue of injuries.

Velez said it is unknown if the alleged encounter was recorded on video.

The investigation is still ongoing. Braveboy said she anticipates this case will go to trial and believes the SAO has a strong case due to the officers that spoke up.