Multiple people are dead after a shooting Monday afternoon at a home in Brookeville, Maryland, police said.

Police responded to a home in 22000 block of Brown Farm Way east of Sunshine for a domestic disturbance.

Update to call for domestic disturbance: Multiple fatalities. Suspect involved is believed to be known to police. Suspect not in custody. Cannot confirm if domestic related but do not believe this was random. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 7, 2018

According to police, there are multiple fatalities and the suspect is not in custody.

Police say the suspect is known to them, but they cannot confirm if the shooting was domestic related. Authorities do not believe the shooting was random.

A large police presence can be seen in the area.

Officials have blocked some lanes of New Hampshire Ave. and Georgia Avenue, and are urging drivers to stay away. Residents are also being told to shelter in place.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

