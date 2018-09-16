MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. - What started as a driving lesson behind the wheel ended with a swim out of the car.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue service tweeted photos of a car in the swimming pool at the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village.

Photos show tire tracks in the grass that lead down a hill, through a tall fence, and into the lap pool. The car didn’t completely sink. The hood and the windows were still visible above the water surface.

Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue Services

Two people were in the car at the time; both of them were able to safely get out by themselves.

Montgomery Co. fire officials said it “appears to be driver error during [a] parking practice session.”

~1245p 20125 Arrowhead Rd. Gburg, Car into community pool of the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village. No injuries. 2 occupants self rescued. appears to Driver error during parking practice session. @GPDNews investigating pic.twitter.com/4KbYU0Qc0J — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 15, 2018

© 2018 WUSA