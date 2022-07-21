Park Police mute giant speaker system at Montgomery Co. park

Police said they were able to stop the man before he "had the chance to become a nuisance."

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man at a park in Silver Spring had to stop the music before it began thanks to Park Police in Montgomery County.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police posted photos of a white van with a huge speaker system set up in the parking lot of Sligo Dennis Park on Wednesday evening. From the picture, you can see stacks of speakers outside the van as well as in the back trunk. According to a tweet from Park Police, an officer addressed the owner of the vehicle before it "had a chance to become a nuisance to park patrons and residents."

Look, we're no experts, but it looks like if this guy turned on those speakers it would have caused a little more than a nuisance.

This evening at Sligo Dennis Park an officer addressed the owner of this vehicle before it had the chance to become a nuisance to park patrons and nearby residents.



Remember, amplified music is prohibited in all parks. pic.twitter.com/nErWbiXeoZ — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) July 20, 2022

Park Police also offered a polite reminder that amplified music is prohibited in all parks. That van is packing a little more heat than Lloyd Dobler in a driveway.

Since posting the images, social media users have expressed their thanks to police for stopping the van owner before he hit play.

"As a nearby resident, thank you," one Twitter user said in response to the post.

Others couldn't help but wonder what the van's owner had in mind.

"As a nearby resident I'm curious about what they were going to play," another user tweeted.

"Wow! people out in Denver would've heard that," someone else commented.

According the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, anything over 67 dBA in a non-residential area on weekdays is considered a violation. Anything over 62 dBA is considered a violation if it's between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. In residential areas, it's anything over 65 dBA during the day and 55 dBA at night.