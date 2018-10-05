PRINCE GEORGE'S CO, MD (WUSA9) -- The Board of Education will be negotiating Dr. Kevin Maxwell's severance package and it could total over one million dollars, according to board members.

"He doesn't deserve a million anything from me, just no," said Phyllis Wright. She has two young children in the Prince George's County school system.

She came to the board of education meeting on Monday afternoon to voice her concerns about a possible big pay day for Maxwell.

RELATED: CEO Kevin Maxwell to 'transition' out of PGCPS

He makes over $300,000 a year and has three years left on his contract.

"My tax dollars/our tax dollars," said Wright. "He doesn't deserve it. Look at his record, everything under his watch.

Dr. Maxwell has been in the center of multiple high profile scandals in the school system over his five-year tenure, including unauthorized raises for central office workers, an internal audit that found evidence of grade inflation, and the loss of millions of dollars from the Head Start Program after abuse claims.

Dr. Maxwell is not resigning and he was not fired. He is leaving because there is a county executive race in November and it is likely he will get a new boss. Several candidates said he needs to go.

"We have had too much of Dr. Maxwell." said June White Dillard, spokesman for the NAACP.

"We have had too many problems in the school systems."

Members of the NAACP, Prince George's County branch, are also calling for Dr. Maxwell to go without a payout.

RELATED: Calls for PGCPS executive's resignation following secret pay raises

"He has wasted enough money and we don't need to give him any more of our taxpayer money," said Dillard.

The school district said the board of education and Dr. Maxwell are currently discussing details. Nothing has been finalized.

If you want to contact the board of education member about this, click here.

© 2018 WUSA