Oxon Hill day care license suspended after employee is charged with child abuse

According to a letter to parents from the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning, the state issued a suspension of the facility's childcare license Friday.

OXON HILL, Md. — Less than a week after an employee was charged with multiple counts of child abuse, Maryland has suspended an Oxon Hill day care's license, according to a letter sent to families by the day care's owner.

Police arrested 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell after videos posted online showed Greenwell allegedly assaulting children at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning. Investigators believe Greenwell recorded herself abusing the children on her cell phone. She has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault.

Upon Greenwell's arrest, the day care said they were concerned about the "disturbing video" and fired Greenwell.

According to a letter to parents from the owner of the center, Maryland Child Protective Services issued a suspension of the facility's childcare license Friday.

"What this means, is that we will not be open to providing childcare services until further notice," the letter to parents reads. "Unfortunately, this means that you will need to seek alternative childcare services for your children."

The day care assured parents that tuition paid while the facility is shut down will be prorated.

"I apologize concerning how the state informed you and me concerning this matter," the letter reads.

Anyone with information regarding the child abuse case is asked to call detectives with the department at 301-772-4930.

