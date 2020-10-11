Owner of Black Travel Movement fails to appeal; $1.7 million judgement stands

Reginald Cummings, owner of Black Travel Movement, failed to appeal a judgement he says he shouldn't have to pay.

WASHINGTON — Neither Reginald Cummings, owner of Black Travel Movement, nor his attorney have filed an appeal after a federal judge issued a $1,655,351.00 judgement in late September, according to opposing counsel in the case and the United States District Court.

It means the judgement now stands and Cummings will have to fork over nearly $1.7 million to the Dream Yacht Charter company.

The deadline to appeal was October 26, 2020. Cummings told WUSA in October he planned to appeal, explaining he would fight the judgement.

“I am more than happy and willing to pay Dream Yacht Charter what they are fairly and reasonably entitled to. That number is not $1.7 million. That number is not $550,000,” he said in a previous interview with WUSA 9.

Dream Yacht Charter believes the most recent judgement and the failure to appeal will help them get closer to recouping money it claims is due.

“While this was the expected outcome, Dream Yacht is pleased that the Court took swift action to enter judgement against Black Travel Movement, LLC and Reginald Cummings when the Defendants failed to engage in the litigation process,” said Dream Yacht Charter in a statement to WUSA 9. “We hope that this is a step towards obtaining payment for the services Dream Yacht provided to BTM. Its members traveled a long way and paid for a luxury yacht charter experience, which Dream Yacht did its best to deliver under the circumstances.”

Dream Yacht Charter alleged it was never paid a balance of $519,934 before Cummings embarked on a luxury sailing vacation along with nearly 250 guests in what was dubbed ‘Black Yacht Week’ in the British Virgin Islands.

Cummings’ Black Travel Movement company, based in Apex, North Carolina, organized the trip. Dream Yacht Charter was hired to supply boats, staff, alcohol and other provisions for the week-long excursion. Cummings paid a $60,000.00 deposit, court documents show. That's the only money Dream Yacht Charter received even though they were assured from an associate of Cummings, Jesse Russell, that the balance would be paid in full. Court documents show, Dream Yacht Charter was even provided a ‘proof of funds’ letter from Fidelity Bank of Ghana.

The emailed letter, said “Mr. Jesse Russell President/CEO of Incommunications Services will have the financial funds to meet the repayment financial obligations for any legally recognized United States Business loan in the amount of $2,000,000.00 US Dollar[s].”

Despite many assurances and a confession of judgement signed by Cummings, Dream Yacht Charter never received the money. Cummings, claimed in 2019, the money to pay Dream Yacht Charter was in an escrow account. But the account could not be confirmed by Cummings’ then lawyer. When asked about his ability to pay the judgement recently, Cummings had no comment.

Many travelers on Cummings’ Black Yacht Week trip were unaware of the financial dispute between Cummings and Dream Yacht Charter prior to or during the excursion. In a story we chronicled last September, attendees complained that many of the boats had mechanical issues, instead of fine cuisine expected, many ate hot dogs and hamburgers, and the experience fell short of the luxury vacation attendees paid for.

“It’s a year later and people have still not received restitution that was promised in follow-up emails but was never carried out,” said LaShonda Wilson who attended the trip.

Many of the vacationers were able to successfully file disputes with their credit card companies and receive a fraction of what they paid.

It isn’t clear exactly what Cummings will do next. He has yet to reach out Dream Yacht Charter to discuss the judgement. And it isn’t clear who is representing Cummings given his prior attorney formally withdrew from the case before the recent judgement.