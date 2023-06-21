Outer Loop of I-495 reopens after tractor-trailers jackknife in Maryland, causing heavy traffic delays

There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — All lanes of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway have reopened in Montgomery County on Wednesday after an earlier crash involving two jackknifed tractor-trailers.

The crash happened Wednesday evening on the Outer Loop of I-495 prior to Bradley Boulevard.

At 7:10 p.m., troopers of the Rockville Barrack responded to the collision involving two tractor-trailers that jackknifed and blocked all lanes of traffic. The crash forced all lanes on the Outer Loop to close to traffic for several hours.

There were no reported injuries as a result of this collision.

Investigators say the fuel tanks of the trucks were compromised in the collision and fireboard personnel worked to syphon the remaining fuel out.

The Maryland State Highway Administration requested a sand truck to help deal with the spill.

The Maryland Department of Environment also responded to the scene to assess the fuel spill.

