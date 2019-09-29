BOYDS, Md. — A man is dead following a single car accident in the Boyds area of Montgomery County Saturday night.

Police said 35-year-old Stephen Michael Feny was driving his 2006 Mercedes Benz E350 and while traveling east on Darnestown Road, he struck two utility poles before leaving the roadway.

Feny was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown why his car hit two poles before leaving the roadway.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

