COLLEGE PARK, Md. — One man is dead and one man was taken into a police station for questioning after an overnight scuffle in College Park.

Prince George's County Police said they were called to the 5100 block of College Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday for a towing dispute when they found the men involved in an altercation.

The two men were separated when police found one of the men unresponsive according to officials.

Police performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived to the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

The second man was taken into a police station for questioning.

Officials are investigating what lead to the altercation and death.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

