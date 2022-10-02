Deputies: One man injured after multiple cars are shot at in Lexington Park

Three people reported to deputies that their cars were shot at while driving in the area. One of the drivers was shot in the back.

Deputies are investigating after multiple people reported being shot at while driving in Lexington Park Thursday evening.

The first shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. in the 21000 block of Spring Valley Drive. When deputies arrived they found two people who said they were driving in the area when their vehicles were shot at. Both cars were damaged but neither person was injured in the shootings.

While deputies were in the area, another shooting was reported half an hour later near Midway Drive and Great Mills Road. When deputies arrived they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He told officials he was driving in the area when he was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help. His current condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating. Anyone with information should contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).