x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Deputies: One man injured after multiple cars are shot at in Lexington Park

Three people reported to deputies that their cars were shot at while driving in the area. One of the drivers was shot in the back.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above aired Feb. 10 on a shooting in Germantown.

Deputies are investigating after multiple people reported being shot at while driving in Lexington Park Thursday evening.

The first shooting was reported just before 8:45 p.m. in the 21000 block of Spring Valley Drive. When deputies arrived they found two people who said they were driving in the area when their vehicles were shot at. Both cars were damaged but neither person was injured in the shootings. 

While deputies were in the area, another shooting was reported half an hour later near Midway Drive and Great Mills Road. When deputies arrived they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He told officials he was driving in the area when he was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help. His current condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released at this time. 

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division are investigating. Anyone with information should contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. 

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). 

RELATED: 'The bullet flew right past my head' | DC boy says he ducked round that killed his mom

RELATED: Police: Man with gunshot wound drove with dead passenger from Prince George's County to DC

WATCH NEXT: 'The bullet flew right past my head' | Mom shot dead by stray bullet in front of 8-year-old son

The 54-year-old was killed on Division Avenue near Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in Northeast Wednesday.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. 

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

One dead, one seriously injured in Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash