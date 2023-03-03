Police: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Montgomery Co. crash

A third passenger, out of the four occupants, left the crash location before officers arrived on scene early Saturday morning.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Around 4:07 a.m., on Saturday, March 4, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police claim a black 2012 Infiniti G37 with four occupants lost control, striking several objects before hitting a utility pole and coming to a stop.

An adult female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

Investigators say a second passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and a third passenger left the crash location before officers arrived on scene.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police have opened an investigation into the deadly collision.

Police have not yet identified the woman who was killed in the crash nor any of the other occupants. The physical condition of the second passenger brought to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries remains unknown.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.