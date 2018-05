One person is dead after a house fire in Beltsville early Saturday morning, Prince George's County Fire and Rescue said.

It happened in the 11400 block of Howard Court.

330 am - working house fire 11400 block of Howard Court in Beltsville - 2-story single family home. Units checked on scene reporting fire showing. PIO en route to scene. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) May 12, 2018

When firefighters got to the scene, fire was coming from the two-story house.

The fire is out but crews are checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

