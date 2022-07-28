1 dead in downtown Frederick shooting

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information they may know about the incident.

FREDERICK, Md. — A shooting in downtown Frederick left one man dead early Saturday morning, according to police.

An officer with the Frederick Police Department (FPD) was patrolling around the North Market Street area around 3:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot. At the scene, located where North Market and East Third streets meet, the officer found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The person, later identified as 26-year-old Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, of Montgomery Village, was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The police department has not identified a suspect in the case. Officers are asking for witnesses to come with any information they may know about the deadly shooting.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

FPD is asking anyone with information that may be helpful in this investigation to contact Det. Radtke at 240-549-4579 or sradtke@frederickpolicemd.org.