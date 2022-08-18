Officers issue charges for high school bomb threat in Frederick Co.

Officers said that people received several messages over Apple's AirDrop feature alluding to a bomb threat through images.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A high school in Frederick Couty, Maryland received a bomb threat. According to officials, Oakdale High School received the threat just before 7:30 a.m.

After investigating the incident and conducting multiple interviews, officers identified a male student as a suspect and charged him with threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities. Additionally, officials said that Frederick County Public Schools may enforce their own disciplinary actions toward the student.

Officers said that people received several messages over Apple's AirDrop feature alluding to a bomb threat through images. The school was put on a "hold" status where all students and staff stayed where they were until officers released them. Officers found that "the threat was not credible," according to a press release.

“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will not tolerate these threats of mass violence in or directed at our schools and children. We will continue to treat every threat seriously and criminally charge those responsible when appropriate," said Sgt. Kevin Britt, FCSO SRO sergeant.