JESSUP, Md. -- A police officer was forced to use his gun after an armed man was acting erratically inside of a hotel lobby in Jessup, Howard County police said.

The incident happened around 9:17 p.m. at the Extended Stay America hotel located in the 8500 block of Washington Boulevard.

When police got to the scene, a man believed to be in his 40s, and in need of medical help, was acting erratically in the lobby.

Police said the man pulled out a handgun. The man confronted police in the parking lot with the gun. An officer then shot the man.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

Nobody else was hurt. This incident remains under investigation.

