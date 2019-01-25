WASHINGTON — An officer who was responding to a death investigation involving another police officer was struck by a car overnight on Indian Head Hwy., police said.

Authorities said a Prince George's County police officer was blocking the road when a vehicle going southbound hit the cruiser.

Police said an officer from another jurisdiction was found dead inside of a regular civilian vehicle. It does not appear to be a homicide or crash, authorities stated.

The officer responding and driver were both transported for their injuries. The officer has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no information on the status of the driver.