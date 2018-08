OXON HILL, Md. – Prince George’s County Police were involved in a shooting Wednesday in Oxon Hill, Maryland, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Livingston Road. According to police, it was a "contact" shooting.

Developing: We are in process of responding to the 6200 block of Livingston Road for a confirmed contact shooting and officer involved shooting. PIO en route. Nothing further at this time. More details as soon as able. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 1, 2018

Officials have closed Livingston Road in all directions due to the investigation. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Little information is known at this time.

WUSA9 will have more as information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA