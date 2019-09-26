HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police officers have been involved in a shooting near The Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Toledo and Belcrest Roads.

Prince George's County Media Relations Division staff is on scene and working to learn more.

WUSA9 crews are headed to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

RELATED: Police respond to gunfight between cars in DC

RELATED: Man arrested on alleged sex assault of children at daycare, Fairfax County police say

RELATED: 4 police officers. 4 different ways to cope with suicide and mental health

RELATED: Prince George's County officer indicted, accused of demanding money during traffic stops