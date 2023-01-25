School resource officer tases student amid fight in Maryland high school bathroom

Investigators claim the fight was mutual and all three students involved will be charged with assault and disruption of school activities.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Three students face charges for their alleged involvement in a fight that occurred in the bathroom at Henry E. Lackey High in Charles County, Maryland on Wednesday.

At 10:50 a.m., two students, who officials said are siblings, entered a bathroom at the high school to fight another student, police claim.

The school resource officer (SRO) was made aware of the fight and he and a school staff member responded.

By the time they made it to the bathroom, the students were already fighting.

The officer gave commands for the students to stop, but no one complied, according to police.

As the officer attempted to separate the students, one of them fled and ran down the hallway.

Police claimed another student involved attempted to run after him to continue the assault, but the SRO was able to block his path.

Police claim that student then tried to hit the officer with his fist, pushed the officer against the wall, and broke free from the officer's grasp.

At this time, the officer gave additional commands to stop, but the student refused, police said.

So, the officer deployed his electronic control device (ECD) and tased the student.

EMS then responded to the scene, and out of an abundance of caution, took the student who was tased to an area hospital to get checked out.

Detectives say the investigation revealed that the fight was mutual and all three students will be charged with assault and disruption of school activities.

The student who assaulted the SRO will also be charged with assaulting the officer, police say.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Officer Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.