BOWIE, Md. — An off-duty Prince George's County Sheriff's Deputy shot at a fleeing suspect after police said the man was spotted with other suspects attempting to open cars in Bowie, Md. Wednesday.

Bowie Police officers were called to the 1400 block of Dunleigh Drive around 1:30 a.m. for a report of three suspects pulling door handles in the area. Officers at the location saw the suspects and a foot chase ensued, police said.

Police were able to capture two suspects, but one got away, police said.

Moments later, the suspect on the run, identified as a black male with dreads and a silver coat, was seen by an off duty Prince George's County Sheriff's Deputy stealing a car in the neighborhood.

The deputy shot at the suspect during the encounter. The suspect fled the scene again, but this time he took off in a blue Jeep Compass he stole and headed towards Central Avenue, police said.

Authorities report that no one was hit by the gun and there are no injuries at this time.

Prince George's County Police Department is investigating the firearm discharge. Bowie Police are looking into the car thefts.

Police-involved shooting in Bowie, Maryland

Mark Bost, WUSA9

