Oceans Calling Festival coming to Ocean City Boardwalk

The first-ever Oceans Calling Festival will bring Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette and more to the Ocean City Boardwalk this fall.

A road trip to Ocean City is a nice way to end the summer and kick off the fall season in Maryland with a music festival featuring multiple star headliners.

Ocean Calling Festival announced Monday its lineup, with headliners Tim Reynolds and Dave Matthews, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette.

The festival will run for three days, from September 30 to October 2. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 25, at noon, with one-day general admission ringing in at $99 and three-day general admission starting at $185.

A mix of genres from rock to folk-infused pop will be available with other artists including rapper Logic, Skip Marley, and Jimmy Eat the World.

Participants can enjoy a culinary celebration with local vendors, as well as special guest appearances by celebrity chefs Robert Irvine, Amanda Freitag, and Andrew Zimmern.

The beautiful Ocean City has a 3-mile-long boardwalk with plenty of restaurants, shops, hotels, and more.