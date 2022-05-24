Oceans Calling Festival coming to Ocean City Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did back in September of 2016.
A road trip to Ocean City is a nice way to end the summer and kick off the fall season in Maryland with a music festival featuring multiple star headliners.
Ocean Calling Festival announced Monday its lineup, with headliners Tim Reynolds and Dave Matthews, The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette.
The festival will run for three days, from September 30 to October 2. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 25, at noon, with one-day general admission ringing in at $99 and three-day general admission starting at $185.
A mix of genres from rock to folk-infused pop will be available with other artists including rapper Logic, Skip Marley, and Jimmy Eat the World.
Participants can enjoy a culinary celebration with local vendors, as well as special guest appearances by celebrity chefs Robert Irvine, Amanda Freitag, and Andrew Zimmern.
The beautiful Ocean City has a 3-mile-long boardwalk with plenty of restaurants, shops, hotels, and more.
For more information on the event and how to get tickets to visit the festival's website.
