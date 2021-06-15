Maryland man falls through sunroof of car, gets shot by men inside, police say

Police say the suspects from Prince George's County have been arrested and the victim is expected to survive.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police in Ocean City say a man was shot twice after he fell through the sunroof of a car he thought was empty.

Officers responded to a downtown hotel just before 3 a.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting.

A witness told the responding officers that both the suspects and the victim had left the scene. The witnesses reported that the suspects had left in a car, and the victim had left on foot, police said. The victim, identified by police as a 21-year-old man from Reistertown, Maryland, was later found at the 15th Street firehouse. Ocean City EMS treated the man for two gunshot wounds and took him to an area hospital where police say he's expected to make a full recovery.

During the course of their investigation, officers learned that the suspects' vehicle was parked in the hotel parking lot. The victim walked on the top of the car, thinking it was empty, and fell through the sunroof. The two men in the car at the time got out and confronted the 21-year-old man. During the confrontation, police say one of the men, later identified as 27-year-old Antonio Jermaine Epps, of District Heights, Maryland, shot the victim twice. All three men left.

Officers sent a lookout for the suspects' car and their descriptions to surrounding law enforcement agencies. The two men were tracked down at a gas station in nearby Berlin, Maryland.

Police said officers from the Berlin Police Department, as well as Worcester County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police stopped the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a loaded large-capacity drum style magazine were recovered, police said.

Epps was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and several gun-related offenses.

The other man, identified as 28-year-old Jameal Dannielle Mcleod of Capitol Heights, was arrested and charged with three counts of accessory, and handgun charges.