OCEAN CITY, MD -- The beach is open and the boardwalk is busy this weekend as tens of thousands of motorcyclists descend on Ocean City Maryland despite early forecasts that had Florence as a potential threat before it took a track to the south.

"We canceled our reservation and then changed our minds when the storm kind of took a different path," said Nora Habran of Conestoga Pennsylvania. "I'm glad we came."

Lifeguards are on duty protecting beaches this weekend. They are urging visitors to stay close to shore because of the rough surf spawned by Florence.

RELATED: Florence Timeline: When the storm will impact DC

But swimming is not the attractions for tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who have come to Ocean city for OCBikeFest 2018.

"We thought it was going to be bad but its really nice," said Sean Coleman of southern Prince George's County who joined with a group of friends who call themselves "Brothers with Bad Bikes".

OCBikeFest organizers have moved major outdoor concert plans to the Ocean City Convention Center's indoor facilities because of a lingering chance of showers through the weekend.

© 2018 WUSA