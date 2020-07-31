Ocean City mandates face masks on the boardwalk for everyone over the age of 5

The order is in effect everyday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m, says Mayor Rick Meehan.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Effective at 5 p.m. July 31, face masks must be worn on the Ocean City Boardwalk for all those over the age of five.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan passed the new declaration Friday, saying the order is in effect every day between the hours of 8 a.m. - 2 a.m.

The order was passed aft Gov. Larry Hogan expanded Maryland's mask order to require face coverings in public spaces and outdoor public areas when social distancing is not possible.

According to Meehan, the order on the 2.5-mile long boardwalk will last for the next 30 days. Those found not wearing a mask are subject to a misdemeanor penalty.

Ocean City has seen massive crowds drawn to the boardwalk as many take advantage of the nearby beaches during the summer season. Those on the beaches are not required to wear masks as long as they remain at least six feet apart from people not in their immediate household, as is required in Maryland's mask order.

"We urge everyone to please also continue practicing physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings and take all the same precautions you take at home when you’re visiting Ocean City," Meehan said.

Several other popular beach towns have already issued similar orders requiring masks on boardwalks, like Bethany Beach and Rehoboth in Delaware.