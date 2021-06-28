x
Ferris wheel reopens in Ocean City after zoning violation

Company president Antoinette Bruno said the ride wouldn't operate this summer. But Trimper’s Rides said “It’s baaaaack!!” in a Facebook post on Saturday.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ferris wheel at a historic amusement park on the Ocean City, Maryland, boardwalk has reopened following a zoning violation.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that Trimper’s Rides said on June 9 that it would move the ride after a surveyor contracted by the company found that the Ferris wheel overhung town property by at least 10 feet. 

Bruno told the Ocean City town council on June 7 that the placement was the result of human error and that moving the ride would cost more than $100,000.

