Ferris wheel reopens in Ocean City after zoning violation

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ferris wheel at a historic amusement park on the Ocean City, Maryland, boardwalk has reopened following a zoning violation.
The Salisbury Daily Times reports that Trimper’s Rides said on June 9 that it would move the ride after a surveyor contracted by the company found that the Ferris wheel overhung town property by at least 10 feet.
Company president Antoinette Bruno said the ride wouldn't operate this summer. But Trimper’s Rides said “It’s baaaaack!!” in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Bruno told the Ocean City town council on June 7 that the placement was the result of human error and that moving the ride would cost more than $100,000.
