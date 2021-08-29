Fellow boaters save seven from boat ablaze in Ocean City

Not a single injury has been reported from the incident after all seven were rescused by a fellow civilian boat that was also in the area at the time.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — In the early hours of Sunday morning, seven people cruised off the Ocean City inlet when their boat went up in a fiery blaze, according to a post by the Ocean City Fire Department on Facebook.

However, not a single injury has been reported from the incident after all seven were rescued by a fellow civilian boat that was also in the area at the time.

Authorities did not specify in the post what caused the fire and did not identify those saved or their rescuers. The United States Coast Guard has since set up a perimeter and asked that boats avoid the area.

Just two months ago, five people were rescued from the water on June 27 after an airplane plunged into a bay near an airport on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.