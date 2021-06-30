Men arrested in viral video intend to file lawsuit against Ocean City

Baltimore civil rights attorney Billy Murphy says he intends to sue after video of the arrests went viral earlier this month.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Two teenagers who were violently arrested by police for vaping in Ocean City intend to sue the resort town.

Video that went viral showed Ocean City police using a Taser on Taizier Griffin on June 6, and Brian Anderson was pinned to the ground by police during an arrest by police on June 12, seen in a separate video. He said he was choked, and kicked multiple times.

Lawyers for both of them say they were victims of unreasonable police force and they intend to file civil suits against Ocean City.

"We certainly hope that these officers will be charged with at least assault and unreasonable and unnecessary force," said civil rights attorney Billy Murphy in a press conference Tuesday. "There's no justification for what they did in our opinion. We believe that all of the evidence will back that up overwhelmingly."

The NAACP and other civil rights organizations condemned the Ocean City Police Department, and called for the suspension of the officers involved. Lawyers say a boycott is still possible.