Ocean City beach fireworks accidentally set-off mid-set-up

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Employees of the fireworks company received minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital by paramedics. No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured, the Ocean City Fire Department confirmed on their Facebook page.

Social media filled with videos and photos of the explosion. Beachgoers can be seen dispersing near the growing cloud of smoke. However, the Ocean City Fire Department confirmed that no beach or boardwalk patrons were injured and that no vehicle was damaged.

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

"Our Fire Marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge," said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers. "Prior to the fireworks being offloaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshal's secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured," he concluded.

A Fourth of July fireworks display was set to be launched at 9:30 p.m. from the beach, just before a D.J. performance. Officials have not given any word yet on how the unintentional discharge could affect the show.