PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A noxious odor has a lot of people talking in Prince George’s County after it caused people to gag and experience a burning feeling in the back of the throat.

The noxious odors were reportedly so strong that it caused them to wake up in the middle of the night.

Town officials have reported the odor to the Maryland Department of the Environment and are coordinating with Washington Gas, WSSC, PEPCO and the Bladensburg Fire Department to identify the source of the noxious odor.

Cheverly’s mayor Laila Riazi said on Friday afternoon that despite the noxious odor getting a lot of recent attention, it appears to have to dissipated since the reports came in last weekend.

The town is still working to determine the source of the noxious odor and Riazi said they are not able to attribute the odor to any one source.

Riazi pointed out Friday that the odor was in no way exclusive to Cheverly.

"The odor was noted throughout parts of DC and Prince George’s County," a town update sent on Friday said. "What should also be noted is that the Town of Cheverly took immediate action to respond to the concerns of our residents and to keep the community informed of our actions."

On Saturday, Prince George’s Fire Department tweeted that they were investigating an odor in the western portion of the county.

